AAP Demands Activist Nodeep Kaur's Immediate Release; HC Adjourns Bail Plea To February 26

On Wednesday, AAP cried foul after its leaders were not being allowed access to incarcerated activist Nodeep Kaur and demanded her immediate release. In a letter addressed to Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Leader of Opposition in Punjab Assembly Harpal Singh Cheema mentioned that the information about the wellbeing of Kaur who has been detained at the Karnal jail was not being communicated properly.

According to Cheema, he along with fellow MLA Sarvjeet Kaur Manuke and AAP youth wing co-president Anmol Gagan Mann were denied permission to meet Kaur. Questioning Khattar on whether his government was trying to hide some information about her, he demanded that an AAP member should be permitted to meet the detained activist in the presence of a senior official.

AAP MP Harpal Singh Cheema writes to Haryana CM ML Khattar demanding the immediate release of activist Nodeep Kaur detained in connection with a protest.



"I demand that she should be released immediately & our people should be allowed to meet her in prison", he says pic.twitter.com/LvlT3kSaEW — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2021

HC adjourns bail plea hearing

A 23-year-old labour rights activist, Kaur was arrested in Haryana's Sonipat on January 12 when a group formed by an association of industrial owners allegedly manhandled protesters demanding payment of pending wages of some workers. She is facing three separate cases that include charges of attempt to murder and extortion. While she was granted bail in two cases on February 12 and February 15 respectively, she is yet to secure bail in the third case.

As per the bail petition filed before the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Kaur claimed that she was "targeted and falsely implicated" in an FIR as she was successful in generating a lot of support for the farmers' stir against the three agrarian laws.

The activist who is a member of the Majdoor Adhikar Sangathan also claimed that she was taken to the police station in the absence of a woman police official. Moreover, Kaur alleged that she was severely beaten up by police officials thereafter. Additionally, she stressed that her medical examination was not conducted in violation of section 54 of the CrPC. While the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Sonipat had ordered the medical examination of the activist, the HC noted earlier in the day that the report in this regard had not been placed on record by the State government. After the State counsel sought more time to submit the report, the HC bench comprising Justice Avneesh Jhingan adjourned the matter for hearing on February 26.

