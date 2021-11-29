AAP Demands Legal Guarantee For MSP; Questions PM Modi's 'U-turn' On 2011 Stance

Even as the Centre is set to repeal the farm laws in the Winter session of Parliament on Monday, AAP demanded the enaction of a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price for farmers. Speaking to the media, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha lamented that the Union government had failed to give a satisfactory response in this regard. Moreover, he recalled that the Working Group of Consumer Affairs headed by Narendra Modi in 2011 had recommended that statutory provisions should be enacted to ensure that no farmer-trade transaction takes place below MSP.

AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha commented, "The eternal demand of the farmers has been to make a statutory guarantee for MSP. Whenever we would say that farmers' demands should be fulfilled, this included the repeal of three black laws and the legal guarantee for MSP. In their first charter of demands, farmers put forth this demand before the PM and the BJP government. It is sad that the Centre has neither taken a decision nor given a satisfactory response. I want to remind you that the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was the head of the Working Group of Consumer Affairs formed in 2011."

"This committee mentioned in its report that a legal guarantee for MSP must be given and Swaminathan Committee reports should be implemented. It seems that the PM today does not agree with the views expressed by the Gujarat CM in 2011. Only he can say why he does not agree. We demand that every farmer should get a right to MSP," he added.

Rollback of farm laws

On November 19, PM Modi announced that the Centre will officially repeal the three farm laws in the upcoming Winter session of Parliament. Addressing the nation on the occasion of Gurpurab, he appealed to the protesting farmers to return back to their homes. Lamenting that the Centre could not convince farmers, he also revealed that a committee comprising the representatives of the Union and state governments, farmers, scientists and economists will be formed to make the MSP more efficient.