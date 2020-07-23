AAP Demands Tripura CM's Resignation For Controversial Remarks; Wants BJP To Apologise

Reacting on the controversial remark of Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb against Sikh and Jat community members, the AAP on Wednesday demanded his resignation. The Delhi Assembly’s Committee for Peace and Harmony, chaired by AAP MLA and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha, held a meeting after it received complaints from members of Sikh and Jat communities against the remarks made by the Tripura CM. Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Kailash Gahlot and Jarnail Singh also condemned the "regressive statement" and demanded Deb's immediate resignation. They also demanded an apology from the BJP over the comments.

In an official statement, Chadha said the committee found the Tripura chief minister’s comments "inflammatory". He said the committee will redress the grievances and conclude its findings in a detailed and comprehensive report.

"As a representative of the Jat community, I want to make it clear that we condemn such a regressive statement. Before the election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) goes to every house and asks for votes from both Punjabi Sikhs and Jats. But after the election, they make such a regressive statement.

"On behalf of the AAP, I demand the immediate resignation of Biplab Deb. I want to ask the BJP whether they have sent any notice to him or taken any action. If they have not done anything that will mean that the BJP agrees with such regressive thought. The Jat community will not tolerate such disrespect,” the Delhi transport minister said.

Tripura Chief Minister's remark

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday made highly controversial remarks at an event and compared people of Punjab and Haryana with Bengalis. Addressing a conference of the Tripura Electronic Media Society at Agartala, he said that Punjabis and Haryanvis are physically strong but have "dull brains" whereas nobody can beat the "wit and the brain of a Bengali."

"If you talk about people of Punjab, the Punjabi Sardar is not afraid of anyone. Their brains are dull but physically they are very strong. You cannot defeat them by strength, but with the help of the brain. In Haryana, you have the Jats. They also have limited brains but are physically well built. Now, speaking about Bengal and Bengalis, it is said that in this world Bengalis are known for wit. Nobody can beat the wit and the brain of a Bengali.," the CM said.

Biplab Deb's apology

However, after sparking a controversy, Biplab Deb on Tuesday issued an apology for his remarks. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that he did not intend to hurt any community. In a series of tweets in Hindi, Biplab Deb said, "I am proud of both Punjabi and Jat communities. I myself have lived among them for a long time. Many of my friends come from these communities. If my statement has hurt anyone's feelings, I am personally apologetic for that."

"I always salute the contribution of Punjabi and Jat community in the freedom struggle of the country. And I can never imagine raising questions on the role played by these two communities in advancing India," he said in another tweet.

