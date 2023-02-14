AAP Demonstrates In Haryana Demanding Removal Of Sandeep Singh, 'Will Continue Protests Until Dismissal'

The AAP on Monday held a protest here demanding the dismissal of Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a woman junior coach.

Led by AAP leader Anurag Dhanda, the protesters raised slogans against the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government, a party statement said.

Dhanda said protests will continue until Singh is sacked.

"Even if we have to hold protests outside the houses of ministers and the chief minister, we will do so till Sandeep is dismissed from the post of minister," he said.

The AAP will hold a demonstration in Chandigarh on February 15 to press its demand, he added.

Dhanda said only the AAP is playing the role of the Opposition in Haryana, while other parties are silent on the issue.

The woman coach lodged an FIR against Singh in December alleging that he sexually harassed her at his residence-cum camp office in Chandigarh.

Singh gave up his Sports portfolio on January 1, but he continues to be a minister in the Khattar government. He holds charge of the Printing and Stationery Department.