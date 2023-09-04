AAP Did Nothing For Delhi, Centre Bore Expenses For G20 Preparations: Meenakshi Lekhi

Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday claimed the AAP government did nothing for Delhi's development in its nine-year rule and it was the Centre that bore almost all the expenses for G20 Summit preparations in the city.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi, in an interview with PTI on Saturday, alleged that the Centre did not give a penny for G20 preparations although Rs 927 crore was sought.

She said, "We didn't make it an issue thinking it would reflect poorly on our country. The BJP and the L-G are saying they have done everything. This shows their arrogance." The BJP and the AAP have been sparring over funding for the city's G20 makeover even as less than a week is left for the summit meeting.

An estimated expenditure of over Rs 4,000 crore was divided among different agencies, including the Delhi Police, PWD, MCD, DDA, and NHAI that were associated with the preparations, said Lekhi, who along with L-G V K Saxena inaugurated sculptures at an NDMC park in Chanakyapuri.

"The minister has made a statement that Rs 927 crore was demanded from the Centre by the Delhi government. I want to ask why did they need to demand Rs 927 crore given that PWD alone has a budget of Rs 10,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore.

"Couldn't they have spent Rs 927 crore for developing Delhi?" the Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture posed.

Saxena said efforts are being made to beautify Delhi which was "neglected" for long. "Winds of development are sweeping Delhi. Works are underway everywhere as part of efforts to make Delhi shine. The results are visible now," he told reporters.

In a social media post, Lekhi said, "If the AAP had really asked for Rs 927 crore from the Central government, then one is left wondering what would have been their contribution in G20 or towards nation-building?" "These are all lies. The AAP, with their history of scams, never had the intent for the development of the national capital." She claimed it was the Central government that allocated Rs 700 crore for the construction, repair, maintenance and beautification of roads in the national capital.

"These central funds were used by PWD and MCD for the makeover. The work done by these agencies that they are quoting today was undertaken through the funds of the Central government. So it's evident that unless paid by the Centre, the Delhi government won't work. So, work is paid for and done by the Centre. A table is attached for all to see," Lekhi said.

She also shared a document that showed that over Rs 4,000 crore was spent by different agencies of the Centre and the Delhi government for G20 Summit preparations.

Lekhi said those who do nothing compete for credit. "In the last nine years, they had the opportunity to improve Delhi. But they did nothing and now they are lying." Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that his government did not receive any funds from the Centre for medical care preparations for the G20 Summit.

"Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has directed that Delhi government fund be spent. We have no problem with it because it is a matter that concerns the country," Bharadwaj told PTI.

The Delhi government has readied five hospitals, rooms and beds have been earmarked for emergency, while doctors and paramedical staff will be deployed round the clock at hotels where delegates will stay.

Ambulances will accompany carcades and they will also be positioned at strategic locations, he said and termed the G20 Summit a big moment for the country.