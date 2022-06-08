AAP Dissolves Its Gujarat Unit As Assembly Polls Loom; Kejriwal Eyes Revamp In Structure

Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced that it will be dissolving all its units in the state. Notably, the party also mentioned that the AAP Gujarat president Gopal Italia will continue to hold his post whereas the AAP is working on a new structure and will announce it soon.

AAP said, "It is to be noted that under the guidance of Arvindji, all the committees and positions in Gujarat today, except the State President of Aam Aadmi Party, including the State Committee, have been dismissed/dissolved. The new structure will be announced soon."

Aam Aadmi Party eyes Gujarat elections

Gujarat elections are due by the end of 2022 and the AAP, after victory in Punjab has set its eyes on the Gujarat polls. Rajya Sabha member Sandeep Pathak, who is hailed for building the base for the party for Punjab elections, has been given the responsibility of Gujarat and has been announced as the state in-charge. AAP's Gujarat in-charge exuded confidence in the party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said that he is the only hope for the people as Congress is 'over'.

Challenging the 27-year rule of the BJP, Sandeep Pathak said that AAP will defeat the saffron party in upcoming polls. AAP's Gujarat in-charge said, "AAP is taking its organization to the booth level. Active, strong organization to be announced soon Aam Aadmi's organization will end the misrule of BJP ruling for 27 years. INC is over. Now the only hope is Kejriwal."

AAP debuted in Gujarat in 2021 as the party contested the municipal polls in the state. While contesting in 6 municipal corporations namely Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar, the party failed to open its account in the majority of civic bodies. Party gained 27 seats out of 120 in Surat and managed a single seat in the state capital Gandhinagar. It is pertinent to mention here that BJP comfortably won the civic polls by a thumping majority.

To celebrate the victory of 27 seats in the Surat civic body, AAP's supremo Kejriwal did a roadshow in the city and announced AAP as the main opposition in the state.