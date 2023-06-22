AAP Distances Itself From Poster In Patna Praising Kejriwal, Deriding Nitish

The Aam Aadmi Party in Bihar on Thursday dubbed a poster in Patna calling Arvind Kejriwal “would be prime minister” and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar “confidant of Narendra Modi”, as a “disgusting conspiracy against opposition unity”.

The poster, which has been put on a prominent road crossing in the city, is signed by one Vikas Kumar Jyoti, who, the party claimed, was not associated with the AAP.

Besides calling Kejriwal “bhaavi Pradhan Mantri”, the poster says Kumar, who is convening the opposition meeting scheduled here on Friday, was a “khasam khas of Narendra Modi” in whom the people had “neither faith nor hope (na asha na vishwas hai)”.

“This is a disgusting conspiracy against opposition unity,” said Bablu Kumar, spokesman of AAP’s Bihar unit.

“Our leader, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is coming to Patna to take part in the meeting along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann. The person, who has put up the poster, is not known to us and has never been a primary member of our party,” said the AAP spokesman.

On the official Twitter handle of AAP’s Bihar unit, its co-in-charge Abhinav Rai also issued a statement, alleging that “the BJP has grown afraid of a united opposition and is getting misleading posters put up to spread rumours and falsehood. Let all be on their guard and devote themselves to uprooting the dictatorial BJP government in 2024.”