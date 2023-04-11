AAP distributes sweets, Dance To Drum Beats, celebrates 'national Party' Tag By EC

The Aam Aadmi Party office in New Delhi wore a vibrant look on Tuesday as the office premise was decked up with flowers and balloons, and party workers danced to beats of drums to celebrate the political outfit's new feat as a national party. Scores of AAP leaders and workers gathered at DDU Marg as the streets were decorated with yellow and blue balloons, party flags and patriotic songs were played. A large number of women workers were also present at the celebrations, while sweets were distributed by other party members.

"This is the result of the hardwork and dedication of each and every party member. We are proud to be recognised as a national party. All our efforts have paid off," Seema Arya of AAP's women wing said.

Arya, who has been a part of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) since 2013, said it is a "matter of pride" that the party got the national status in "such a short period of time".

Formed in November 2012, the AAP got the national party status in just 10 years.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party is currently in power in Delhi and Punjab, and has five MLAs in the Gujarat Assembly and two in the Goa Assembly.

"Each and every party worker has put in efforts. Many of us have worked for the party day and night. There were days when we did not have time for our families," another AAP's women wing member Dharna Seth said.

She further said that the tag of national party has boosted the spirit of all the party workers. The national party status comes as a boost for the AAP as it is gearing up to contest the assembly polls in Karnataka next month and in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh later this year. It will also give a boost to the party in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "We are extremely happy and the party workers will be celebrating all day today. The national party tag is a huge achievement for us. We kept working hard without any expectations and today, all those efforts paid off," party worker Madhu Bhatia said.

The AAP's recognition as a national party comes after the Karnataka High Court last week directed the Election Commission to consider the representation made by the party in this regard as per law and take a decision by April 13. The party had filed a petition with the court seeking relief, alleging that the poll panel had kept its representation for recognition as a national party "under review".

According to rules, a political organisation automatically becomes a national party once it is recognised as a state party in at least four states. The AAP, which won five seats and secured about 13 per cent vote share in the Gujarat polls held in December last year, was already recognised as a state party in Delhi, Goa and Punjab.