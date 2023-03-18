AAP Downplays Allotment Of Sisodia's Official Bungalow To Atishi As 'compliance Of Law'

After former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's Bungalow no Ab-17 was allotted to new Aam Aadmi Party minister Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asserted the PWD order issued to the family of ex-deputy of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is nothing but compliance of the law.

AAP further accused Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena of leaking the news regarding the allotment. "The Delhi L-G has an obsessive publicity disorder. He has no work left to do but to spew malice against the AAP. He is insulting the dignity of a Constitutional office by leaking news to the media like this. And this coming from a person whose video of assaulting a woman activist like a street thug has been seen by the entire country is rather ironic," said AAP.

The AAP mentioned that as far as the order regarding the former deputy chief minister's residence is concerned, it is the law that a minister upon resigning from his/her office, is bound to vacate the government residence occupied within 15 days. The party further said that AAP unequivocally reaffirms that not only Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but the entire country stands behind Manish Sisodia.

Affirming AAP’s support from Sisodia, the party leader said, "The whole country is in awe of his work in education. The AAP has been running a signature campaign across Delhi and the country and we have seen that everyone feels that Manish Sisodia's arrest is unjustified."

Following the resignations of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, both currently in Tihar jail in alleged corruption and money laundering cases, respectively, two Cabinet berths had fallen vacant. Their resignations were accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on March 7. Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj were later inducted into the Cabinet.

Notably, Manish Sisodia was arrested by CBI on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy for 2021-22. He is in judicial custody till March 20.