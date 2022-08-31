AAP Dubs Attack On Its Surat Neta An 'assassination Attempt'; BJP Cites Own Injured Cadres

On Tuesday, during Ganesh Chaturthi procession, an AAP leader was attacked in Gujarat's Surat, with the party accusing BJP. On the other hand, the BJP claimed that AAP workers started the scuffle with their party workers on the ground and are now trying to gain sympathy.

Late last night (August 30), at the time of Ganesh Chaturthi procession, Manoj Sorathiya, State General-Secretary of AAP, was attacked by unidentified persons in Surat. He had sustained several injuries, the most severe one being on his head because of which he got 8 stitches. Soon after the attack the AAP leader was shifted to the hospital and received treatment. The Surat police have registered a FIR under relevant sections of CrPC.

"These are identified people who have seen via the CCTV footages etc that we have recovered. The case is that of rioting as well and we will be looking into the matter and investigating accordingly," said NM Chaudhary, police inspector of Kapodra police station.

AAP vs BJP over assault on leader

However, a political war of words on this entire matter has also broken out. The AAP has stated, that it was the BJP who carried out an 'assassination attempt' on Sorathiya. Meanwhile, BJP accused AAP of creating the physical scuffle and inciting their workers.

Gujarat AAP leader Ishudhan Gadhvi stated, "It is CR Patil who is running the government. Patil, who has the police officials on his payroll. The BJP has carried out this assassination attempt on our leaders".

To this, the BJP's Rutvij Patel responded and claimed that these are media tactics of the AAP and that there is no truth to the baseless allegations made by them "Our workers on the ground have sustained injuries. Three of our workers - Dinesh Desai, Kishan Desai, and Kantibhai Sagathiya have also sustained massive injuries. This is the modus operandi of the AAP to carry out these tactics and try to gain sympathy from the people. Even earlier they had come to the BJP office and created ruckus," said Patel while addressing the media.