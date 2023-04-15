AAP Dubs Kejriwal 'modern-day Gandhi'; Calls 1-day Session Of Delhi Assembly On April 17

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has called for an emergency session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday, April 17 after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

Addressing a press briefing, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said that the AAP has called for a one-day special session on Monday. He also claimed that efforts are being made to get rid of the party.

"BJP wants to finish off AAP, they are targeting us through agencies," Bharadwaj said, adding, "This is the first time in the history that the central government is misusing agencies for the benefit."

Arvind Kejriwal is 'modern-day Mahatma Gandhi'

In another press conference, AAP MP Raghav Chadha called Kejriwal "modern-day Mahatma Gandhi" and said that the leaders of his party are not scared of agencies and raids.

"Aam Aadmi Party is formed through agitation...I want to tell BJP that the AAP workers are not scared of agencies, raids and jails...Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party will keep struggling to make India the number 1 country in the world. Arvind Kejriwal is a modern-day Mahatma Gandhi with unimpeachable integrity," he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) slammed Arvind Kejriwal and said that this has happened for the first time in 75 years that those who used to talk about agitation against corruption are seen drowning in the quagmire of corruption. "Arvind Kejriwal's ministers went to jail and they are sharing knowledge to the world. Investigating agencies doing their job," he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has confirmed that he will appear before investigating agencies in the excise policy case and asserted that if he was "corrupt" then no one in the world was "honest".

"People are being asked to falsely take my name and Sisodia's name. One Chandan Reddy, whom we are not acquainted with, was tortured and his medical report says he suffered trauma to his ears and face. These people are using third-degree, mental harassment and physical torture to extract false statements," he alleged

In a tweet, the AAP convenor said, "We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts."

The CBI has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.