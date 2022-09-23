AAP Expels J&K Leader & Two-time MLA Balwant Mankotia Amid Speculation Of His Joining BJP

Senior AAP leader Balwant Singh Mankotia was sacked from the primary membership of the party on Friday amid rumours that he is set to switch allegiance to BJP. In the past, he served as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party and represented Udhampur in the Legislative Assembly from 2002 to 2014. Mankotia joined AAP along with ex-MLA Yash Paul Kundal and over 100 other J&K leaders in the presence of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on April 8 this year.

In a letter addressed to Balwant Singh Mankotia, AAP's J&K election in-charge Harjot Singh Bains noted, "AAP is more vigilant about those who are distracting co-members/co-volunteers from getting their work done or who cause other volunteers to feel uncomfortable or involved in any other anti-party activity. All volunteers/members are expected to treat each other with respect, any discriminatory language or conduct won't be tolerated. It has come to our knowledge that you are involved in anti-party activities."

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party accused him of engaging with other national and regional parties in J&K. Observing that Mankotia didn't participate in any activities of the party in the last three months, it also alleged that he was influencing AAP volunteers to join other parties. He also invited AAP's ire for allegedly "defaming" the party on media platforms by making false statements under the influence of another party. Speaking to Republic TV on his expulsion, Mankotia said, "I am not aware of it". Commenting on whether he will join BJP, he asserted, "This is not a fact. I am not joining any other political party".

#BREAKING | AAP acts on senior leader who is tipped to join BJP; Former MLA and two time Panther’s Party president Balwant Mankotia who joined AAP has now been terminated from party https://t.co/0eImh6q2ST pic.twitter.com/p7fpsyBW9S — Republic (@republic) September 23, 2022

Big move ahead of Assembly polls

AAP's decision to sack such a senior leader comes amid speculation that Assembly polls will be held in the next few months. The last Assembly election in J&K was held in November-December 2014, which resulted in a hung Assembly. In the 87-member House, PDP had 28 members, BJP had 25, NC had 15, and Congress had 12. On March 1, 2015, PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed took over as the Chief Minister after PDP and BJP forged a post-poll coalition. After his untimely death in January 2016, his daughter and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti took oath as the CM on April 4, 2016.

However, the region again witnessed political instability after she resigned on June 19, 2018, as BJP pulled out of the alliance. When PDP, NC and Congress decided to join hands for government formation on November 21, 2018, the Governor dissolved the state Assembly. With the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2020 and the revocation of statehood, elections were further delayed.