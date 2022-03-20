AAP Eyes 2023 Rajasthan Polls After Punjab Sweep, To Hold Two-day Convention In Jaipur

After registering a thumping victory in the Punjab Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is now targeting the Rajasthan polls due next year and will be holding a two-day convention this week, informed the party. As informed by AAP, the two-day convention will take place in Jaipur and will be aimed to strengthen the party in the state ahead of the elections.

In this regard, AAP's state in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will be holding discussions on ways to make people aware of the welfare policies of the Aam Aadmi Party during the event which will take place on March 26 and 27. Notably, the two-day convention named 'Vijay Utsav' will witness the participation of Aam Aadmi Party's legislator from Dwarka and former MP Mahabal Mishra’s son Vinay Mishra, who will also take responsibility for Rajasthan polls during the convention.

Following him, several other prominent leaders and workers will also take part in the event. Informing about the same, AAP's state co-in charge, Khemchand Jagirdar said the party has already started preparing for the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. "Rajasthan being a neighbouring state of Punjab and being close to New Delhi, the party is holding the convention to strengthen the organisation in the state", he said. Notably, the party will soon announce the name of its state president and will also conduct a membership drive to give people an alternative to mainstream political parties in the state.

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP eyes Rajasthan Assembly election 2023

Rajasthan is all set to go into elections in 2023. While the state has Congress and BJP as its leading competitors ruling over the past decades alternatively, Aam Aadmi Party in the 2018 Assembly elections had contested and managed to win only 0.4% votes without any seat. It had fielded 142 candidates on the 200 seats.

As traditionally witnessed, the people in Rajasthan usually vote for the Congress or BJP, however, Aam Aadmi Party's performance in the Punjab assembly election can now impact the state elections next year. On the other hand, the ruling Congress will also leave any stones unturned after facing a major defeat in the Assembly elections that took place across five states.

Image: ANI/PTI