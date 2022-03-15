AAP Eyes Govt Formation In Haryana After Punjab; Gets Big Boost With Induction Of Ex-MLAs

In a big boost for AAP on Monday, 15 former MLAs and social activists from different parties in Haryana joined the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in the presence of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushil Gupta and ND Gupta. The new entrants include ex-BJP MLA Umesh Agarwal, ex-BJP Minister Balbir Singh Saini, former Congress Minister Bijendra Singh Billu, ex-MLA Ravinder Machhrouli, former BSP leader Javed Ahmad and ex-Congress leader Jagat Singh. Speaking on the occasion, Jain contended that AAP will get a better mandate than even Delhi and Punjab in the 2024 Haryana Assembly polls.

Satyendar Jain remarked, "Just think about it. In only one day, so many politicians from different parties in Haryana are joining. Just wait and watch. Many leaders from Haryana will join AAP in the coming days. When I went to Punjab, there was a question of whether we will win or not. I said that if you give us votes, we will win otherwise we won't win. The people of Punjab have given us votes and shown that. The people of Delhi have given us votes and shown that. Now, the people of Haryana are saying that it is our turn and we won't be left behind. They are saying that we will break the record of Punjab and Delhi."

Speaking to the media later, he added, "15 former MLAs, ministers and social activists from Haryana have joined Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi today. We will fight the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections later this year. I am confident that we will form a government in Haryana."

AAP परिवार को Haryana में मिली ज़बरदस्त मजबूती!



कई पूर्व मंत्री, MLAs, समेत अन्य लोग AAP में शामिल



उमेश अग्रवाल- Ex MLA

बलबीर सैनी- Ex BJP Minister

बिजेंद्र सिंह बिल्लू- Ex INC Minister

रविन्द्र मच्छरौली-Ex MLA

जावेद अहमद- Ex BSP

जगत सिंह- AICC



-@SatyendarJain @DrSushilKrGupta pic.twitter.com/bMWkNJbdOI — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 14, 2022

AAP's performance in Assembly polls

AAP's confidence comes in the wake of the party winning 92 seats in the 2022 Punjab elections, which is the single highest number of seats won by any party since the reorganization of the state in 1966. Moreover, political heavyweights including Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh also lost from their respective seats to AAP candidates. While it drew a blank in Uttarakhand and UP, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party opened its account in Goa by bagging two seats.

BJP re-elected in Haryana

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly elections, BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 40 seats. Its principal opponent Congress only secured 31 seats, while the Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) gained 10 seats. This led to both the BJP and Congress attempting to convince the Independents and JJP for a post-poll alliance. However, BJP sealed the alliance with JJP, conceding the Deputy Chief Minister's post to the latter.