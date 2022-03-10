AAP Eyes Himachal After Punjab Poll Victory; BJP Confident Of Retaining Power

The Aam Aadmi Party after registering a landslide victory in Punjab is now setting its sights on Himachal Pradesh, where elections are due later this year. "The people of Himachal Pradesh are tired with traditional political parties and similar to Punjab, AAP will form the government in the hill state," Himachal Pradesh Aam Aadmi Party president Anup Kesari told PTI.

When Kesari was asked about the failure of the party to open an account in Himachal Pradesh in the previous Assembly elections, the AAP leader said that the party has established a base in all the 68 seats in the hill state. He avered that the enthusiasm from the win in Punjab will spill over and have a positive impact in Himachal, adding that AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal and other senior leaders from the party will also further enhance the party's electoral prospects in the upcoming elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, contended it will retain the state on the back of its spectacular performances in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

BJP's Randhir Sharma dismisses AAP's claim, says 'no scope for third party in Himachal

In a major step, the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal has widened the bracket for people receiving pensions. Accordingly, the old-age pension limit was lowered from 70 to 60 years in the recent budget, BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma told PTI. He outrightly dismissed AAP's claim, saying there is no scope for a third party in the state.



AAP is on its way towards a sweeping victory in the Punjab Assembly elections after leading in 92 seats in the 117-seat Punjab assembly. The BJP is all set to retain Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh with a clear majority.

With the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) heading towards victory in four out of five states that went to polls in February and March, this year, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, took to his Koo account to laud the BJP. "This massive victory of the BJP in four states has made it clear that the people of the country are now voting on the issue of development," he wrote.

