AAP Eyes J&K Polls After Punjab Victory; Holds Public Meeting, Padayatra In Doda

After Punjab, now Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trying to make a way for the party in Jammu & Kashmir with a recent public meeting in the Doda sector of Jammu where a padayatra was also held. The AAP leaders of J&K spoke on the party's work in Punjab and projected the work done by the state's CM Bhagwant Mann. The Assembly Elections in Jammu & Kashmir are expected to take place this year.

"J&K is marching towards a new dawn with Aam Aadmi Party! Let us and you together create a new J&K!!" wrote AAP's Twitter handle.

Sanjay Singh urges RS MPs to give ₹5 Cr each for Kashmiri Pandits' rehabilitation

After AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's comments on 'The Kashmir Files' movie, party MP Sanjay Singh on Friday urged the Rajya Sabha to pass a resolution, with all MPs pledging Rs 5 crores from their funds for the rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits.

Lashing out at the politicisation of Kashmiri Pandits' exodus, he echoed Kejriwal's suggestion to upload 'The Kashmir Files' movie for free. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, the film 'Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Singh was also reported saying that AAP has established itself as an alternative political force at the national level after its victory in the Punjab assembly elections.

“After the victory in the recent assembly elections in Punjab, the acceptance of the Aam Aadmi Party has increased across the country and it is being seen as an alternative at the national level,” Singh told reporters.

On Thursday, Kejriwal ridiculed BJP for promoting Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files and called the film a 'lie'. On the Delhi Assembly floor, Kejriwal slammed BJP for making the movie tax-free in states, suggesting Agnihotri upload the film on YouTube instead, where everybody would be able to access it for free. He also pointed out how the ruling party has been putting up posters of the movie across the country to promote it.

'The Kashmir Files' has been declared tax-free in many BJP-ruled states like Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Uttarakhand, UP, Goa and Gujarat.