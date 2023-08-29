AAP Fields Four Candidates For Upcoming LAHDC Polls In Kargil

With an eye on the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) in Kargil, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has geared up to expand its footprints in the Ladakh Union Territory.

The party has fielded four candidates for upcoming fifth LAHDC general elections, 2023, which are scheduled to take place on September 10. The counting for the first polls in Kargil since the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K into two Union Territories will take place on September 14.

AAP has fielded Mohd Hussain from Poyen constituency, Mohd Hassan from Thasgam Thuna constituency, Khaira Banoo from Lankarchey and Ahmad Hussain from Shargol constituency of LAHDC, Kargil. The elections are being held for 26 seats of the 30-member LAHDC, Kargil.

Kargil Election Official informed Republic that 195 nominations were received till the last date of nominations, out of which 194 were found to be valid. However, 105 nominations were withdrawn on the last date of withdrawal of nominations, leaving 89 in the fray for 26 seats of LAHDC, Kargil.

Congress has fielded 21 candidates followed by 17 by BJP and four by AAP, while 47 independent candidates are in the fray.

Multi-corner contest in eight seats, direct contest in six constituencies

Eight seats of the LAHDC will have multi-corner contest in Kargil polls, as five candidates have been filed by political parties, including independents in Bhimbat, Poyen, Gundmanalpur, Lankarchey, Barsoo, Chiktan, Stakchy Khangral and Baroo constituencies. Six seats out of 26 will witness face-to-face contests as only two candidates are contesting from Tai Suru, Parachik, Cha, Saliskut, Thangdumbur and Shakar constituencies.

National Conference not granted 'plough' symbol, all candidates declared independent

All the candidates of the National Conference contesting in the LAHDC Kargil polls have been declared independent by the election authorities, as they have not been allotted the 'plough' symbol by the election body despite J&K High Court orders on allotment of ‘plough’ as the party symbol for the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections. The Supreme Court also gave relief to the National Conference and refused to stay the Jammu and Kashmir High Court order.