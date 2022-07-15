AAP Flays SAD MP Simranjit Mann Over Bhagat Singh Comment; Demands Apology, Warns Protest

A fresh political controversy erupted after newly elected Lok Sabha member from Sangrur, Simranjit Singh Mann quoted Bhagat Singh as a terrorist. The SAD MP made the contentious remarks while addressing a press briefing in Haryana's Karnal shortly after which, he met with backlash from all fronts for drawing parallels between a freedom fighter and a terrorist. Responding to Mann's remarks, Punjab cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer staetd that the Aam Aadmi party condemned the statement given by MP Simranjit Singh Mann. The Cabinet Minister, while addressing the media in Chandigarh, also stated that Shaheed Bhagat Singh is the pride of the nation because of whose contribution, India attained freedom. Meet Hayer further added that After AAP came into power in Punjab, the government installed the photos and statues of Shaheed Bhagat Singh in public places just to make his contribution to this country alive..

AAP warns Simranjit Singh Mann of protest if not apologised

While launching a strong attack against Lok Sabha MP Simranjit Singh Mann, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said that either Mann should publicly apologise for his remark or the AAP will stage protests against his statement. "Shaheed Bhagat Singh is being followed by the youth of this nation and even everyone who wants to contribute to this nation following his line and quoting him as a terrorist is a disrespect to the martyr of the country," he said.