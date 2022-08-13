AAP Fumes As BJP Mocks Mohalla Clinics; Cites '13% Of Delhi Budget Allocated For Health'

Peeved at the BJP's criticism of Mohalla clinics, AAP MP Sanjay Singh highlighted the disparity in the health allocation in the Union Cabinet and the Delhi budget. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra referred to Mohalla clinics, aimed at providing primary healthcare as 'Hohalla clinics' and questioned their efficacy.

Taking to Twitter, Singh lashed out at Patra and pointed out that 13% of the Delhi budget is allocated for the health sector, compared to 2% in the Union Budget. Moreover, he again accused the Centre of waiving off loans worth Rs.11 lakh crore of select industrialists.

Earlier, Sambit Patra said, "Mohalla clinic is hohalla clinic. The US president is not able to sleep as he is surprised at how the hohalla clinic was set up. They said that 1000 hohalla clinics will be set up. But there are only 200-300 clinics out of which half of them are so small that even three people can't sit inside. They are advertising this in Kerala, Gujarat, and Karnataka. The Delhi High Court questioned the benefit of the hohalla clinic. It questioned its efficacy when it can't treat people during the pandemic. When people were suffering from COVID-19, even paracetamol was not available in these clinics."

Faceoff over freebie culture

For the last few days, AAP and BJP have engaged in a war of words over freebie culture. Speaking at the inauguration of Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh on July 16, PM Modi opined that the 'revdi culture' would take India towards darkness.

He contended that some state governments are indulging in 'revdi culture' to win votes even as the double engine government was working to create new expressways and rail routes. He raised his concern about freebies on Wednesday as well, stressing that announcing doles would hurt the interests of the honest taxpayers.

This was perceived as a criticism of AAP, which has made poll promises such as free electricity up to 300 units, a monthly allowance of Rs.3,000 to the unemployed youth, and a monthly allowance of Rs.1,000 for all women above the age of 18 years in various states including Gujarat.

Countering the argument of the PM, Arvind Kejriwal asserted that providing quality services to the people can't be considered freebies. Escalating the attack on the Centre in a press briefing on Thursday, the AAP supremo cast aspersion on the financial condition of the Union government.