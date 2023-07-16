AAP Gets Congress' Backing On Delhi Ordinance? Grand Old Party Hints Support For Kejriwal

In a significant development, Congress has hinted at supporting the Aam Aadmi Party on the Delhi ordinance. Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on Saturday said that the country's federal structure is under attack and that Congress intends to raise this issue in the upcoming session of Parliament.

Ramesh made the statement during a media briefing following the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group meeting held today at UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's residence. The meeting aimed to discuss the key concerns to be addressed during the forthcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence on July 20.

"We have 5-6 significant issues that we will undoubtedly raise for debate in both houses of Parliament, including the attack on the federal structure," Ramesh conveyed. "The issue of attack on (country's) federal structure is being done directly by the Central government itself. There are some examples where this attack is happening on behalf of the persons appointed by them (Centre). This is a direct attack on the elected government," he said.

Congress to back AAP on Delhi ordinance?

Though Ramesh did not explicitly mention AAP by name, he reiterated Arvind Kejriwal's "attack on federalism" rhetoric against the BJP-led centre, indicating a possible alignment of Congress in support of AAP on ordinance row. The development holds particular significance as the "joint Opposition" meeting in Bengaluru is just a few days away. While the Congress party has extended an invitation to AAP, the latter has insisted that discussions on "unity" can only take place once Congress clarifies its stance on the ordinance. Thus, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's attendance at the meeting hinges on Congress' unequivocal position on the matter.

Notably, during the recent Opposition meeting in Patna last month, the Congress party remained ambiguous on its stance and repeatedly emphasised that the significant gathering was not the appropriate forum to address this issue. Consequently, it remains to be seen whether Congress will publicly declare its support for AAP, particularly in light of reservations expressed by its Delhi and Punjab leaders regarding backing the Kejriwal-led party.

Delhi ordinance row

The ongoing dispute over the Delhi ordinance centres around a recent move by the Union government to introduce new regulations for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). The ordinance, presented on May 19, encompasses various matters such as transfer posting, vigilance, and related issues within the GNCTD. The intention of the Centre is to present this ordinance in Parliament and have it enacted as a law.

In response, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is actively opposing the Centre's stance on the ordinance and seeking support from Opposition parties in the Rajya Sabha. This approach is driven by the fact that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government holds a majority in the Lok Sabha, making the Rajya Sabha an important battleground for the AAP to challenge the ordinance.

