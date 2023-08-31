AAP Goa Chief Amit Palekar Arrested In Banastarim Accident Case, Blames 'dirty Politics'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Goa president Amit Palekar was arrested by the crime branch for allegedly misrepresenting facts in connection with the Banastarim accident case. He has been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 201 (destruction of evidence or giving false information to screen offender), police said.

Palekar allegedly misrepresented facts by presenting a false driver in an accident wherein a Mercedes car mowed down three people near Panaji earlier this month. However, the AAP leader denied any involvement in the crime and claimed the action against him was a result of "dirty politics".

On August 7, businessman Paresh Sawardekar was arrested for allegedly driving a Mercedes car while being intoxicated, and causing a collision with five other vehicles in Banastarim village near Panaji. The accident resulted in the death of three individuals, according to the police. Sawardekar is the owner of a chain of supermarkets and a real estate firm.

The accident occurred on the Ponda-Panaji national highway, involving three cars, a motorcycle, and a scooter, located approximately 15 kilometres from the state capital.

The AAP Goa President was taken into custody on Thursday, August 31, morning from his office in Panaji. Speaking to the media, he claimed "dirty politics" behind his arrest.

Furthermore, he claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) offered him to join the party which he refused. I was told that 'we will teach you a lesson if you don't concede our request', Palekar said without naming anyone.

Who is Amit Palekar?

Palekar joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in October 2021 and was announced as the party's chief minister face in the 2022 Goa Assembly elections. He had lost elections to Congress' Rodolfo Louis Fernandes, who has now joined BJP, in the St Cruz Assembly constituency in North Goa District. He finished in third position with 4,049 votes. Palekar gained attention in 2021 for his efforts to provide oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients in need during the second wave.