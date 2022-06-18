AAP Govt Committed To Bring Punjab Out Of Financial Crisis: FM Cheema

The AAP government is committed to bring Punjab out of the financial crisis, said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, who blamed previous regimes for "anti-state" policies.

Cheema on Saturday was campaigning in Dirba for his party candidate Gurmail Singh for the June 23 bypolls to the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

"The Aam Aadmi Party's Punjab government is committed to bring Punjab out of the financial crisis, which the state is facing today because of anti-Punjab policies of previous governments," said Cheema.

Cheema said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is taking action against every single mafia and the state would soon be a mafia-free.

He said money which used to go into the pockets of corrupt leaders during previous governments was now going to the state exchequer. The AAP government is working tirelessly and diligently to improve the financial condition, claimed Cheema.

"The AAP government has been taking action against the mafia from day one. The people of Punjab are happy with the ongoing crackdown on land, transport and sand mafias. The Punjab government won't rest till all mafias are eradicated from the state," said Cheema.

Cheema said action against former minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot and former Congress MLA Joginder Pal is a warning to all corrupt leaders that the days of the mafia and corruption are over and the AAP government will only work in the interest of the common man.

He ruled out the possibility of any political vendetta in corruption cases, saying the government acted promptly and impartially even when its own minister was accused of corruption. Dharamsot was arrested in a corruption case while Joginder Pal was held in an illegal mining case.

