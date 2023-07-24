AAP Govt Failed On Administrative Matters, CM Kejriwal Should Resign: Delhi BJP

The BJP on Monday targeted the AAP and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying the Supreme Court has shown the mirror to the Delhi government by ordering it to pay its share of the RRTS project.

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project consists of semi-high-speed rail corridors connecting Delhi to Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, Alwar in Rajasthan, and Panipat in Haryana.

At a press conference, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government in Delhi has failed in "administrative matters" and Kejriwal should step down from the post of chief minister.

He said the BJP leaders and workers will stage a protest at the AAP office on the DDU Marg here on Tuesday, demanding Kejriwal's resignation.

The Supreme Court on Monday berated the Delhi government for "throwing its hands up" over contributing its share towards the two RRTS corridors to Alwar and Panipat and directed it to provide Rs 415 crore for the project within two months.

The Delhi government had expressed its inability to contribute funds for the RRTS project after which the apex court had directed it to place on record funds spent on advertisements in the last three years.

Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said, "The Kejriwal government's failure to gauge flood threat messed up Delhi. Observation of the Supreme Court during the hearing of the RRTS case is like a mirror shown to the Delhi chief minister who has spent money on his publicity ignoring priority development projects." No immediate reaction was available from the AAP over the BJP's charges.

"Kejriwal should tell people of Delhi why his government refuses to pay its share in development projects of Delhi -- be it of RRTS, Pragati Maidan tunnel or Mahipalpur underpass -- even while spending money on his promotion," Sachdeva asked.

He charged that the Kejriwal government has let down the people of Delhi on the development front.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri claimed that despite Kejriwal's poll promises, the lack of a drainage system in Kirari has led to the death of a child in the area and the chief minister is morally responsible for it.