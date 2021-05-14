'AAP Govt Failed To Store & Distribute O2': BJP Says 'state Criminally Liable For Deaths'

After the AAP government asked the Centre to divert oxygen supply to states that need it, BJP National spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday came down heavily on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Stating that the Kejriwal-led government had not made prior arrangements for storage before pushing for the demand for extra oxygen, he went on to claim that this was the reason why the Union Territory procured 120 MT oxygen and returned 72 MT of it the other day.

Calling the Delhi CM's style of functioning 'unique', he stated, "At first Kejriwal makes a hue and cry, but later, points out that the arrangements for the things he was actually crying for, has been left undone." Proving his point, he added, "First, he kept pushing for delivery of more oxygen, and even went on to blame the other state governments but now that his demand for oxygen has been met, he is stating that he has no place to store the oxygen." He also went on to say, "he phoned the government of the states he was earlier blaming to store the surplus oxygen for Delhi, and that shows the inefficiency of the Kejriwal-led Delhi government.''

He even went on to blame the government for the loss of lives in hospitals due to a shortage in oxygen supply. "Due to the AAP government's inability to build storage, Jaipur Golden Hospital and Batra Hospital lost 20 and 13 lives." Pointing out that the hospitals had tried to contact the government, but the AAP government did nothing, he claimed, "This is criminal liability."

Delhi directs Centre to divert oxygen supply elsewhere

Patra's statement comes a day after Delhi turned oxygen excess down, asking the Centre to redistribute it to other states as its demand was reduced. Addressing a press conference, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said that Delhi's oxygen demand has dropped from 700 MT per day to 580 MT as Delhi's positivity rate dropped to 14%.

"During the crisis, we needed 700MT Oxygen on a daily basis and hence applied to the Central govt. Today, after assessment of the COVID19 situation, Delhi's oxygen need is 582 MT per day. As a responsible government, we will give the surplus oxygen to the States who need it. We are grateful to Supreme Court and Central Govt for helping Delhi during the crisis,'' he had said.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 7, the Supreme Court ordered the Centre to maintain a daily supply of 700 MT to Delhi. It warned of coercive action after the Delhi govt revealed that it had received just 86 MT of oxygen as of 9 AM and 16 MT was in transit. A day later, the Delhi govt cried foul claiming that the Union Territory received only 478 metric tonnes of medical oxygen as opposed to the daily quota of 700 MT warning that if the situation further worsens, the oxygen needed would have to be increased to 976 MT.

(Credit-ANI/PTI)