AAP Govt Hints At Shutting Centres Administering COVAXIN For 18-44 Group, Pokes Centre

In an alarming sign, the AAP government warned that it might have to halt the COVID-19 vaccination for the 18-44 age group at centres administering COVAXIN after Tuesday evening. Explaining the progress in inoculation on Monday, AAP MLA Atishi stated that the COVAXIN stock for the aforesaid category can last for only one day. Urging the Centre to supply more vaccine doses as soon as possible, she revealed that the Kejriwal government has already placed orders for 1.34 crore vaccine doses. At present, there are 86,232 active novel coronavirus cases in Delhi while 12,17,991 patients have recovered and 19,344 deaths have been reported.

"When today's vaccination gets over for the 18-44 age group, we will be left with only one day stock of COVAXIN. This implies that the Delhi government will have to close all centres where COVAXIN is being administered after tomorrow evening. After today evening, we will be left with only 4 days stock of COVISHIELD. Thus, we will have to close all centres where COVISHIELD is being administered after 4 days. We hope that the Centre will make available the stock as soon as possible.

The Delhi government has given the order for 1.34 crore vaccines to Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute, AAP MLA Atishi stated on Monday.

India opens up vaccination for all adults

Apart from COVISHIELD and COVAXIN, the DCGI accepted the recommendations of the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, paving way for the approval of Sputnik V on April 12. Moreover, the Union government declared that those vaccines that have been granted emergency approval for restricted use by USFDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or which are listed in WHO (Emergency Use Listing) will be granted emergency use approval in India. In a huge announcement on April 19, the Centre relaxed the age bar for vaccination from May 1 onwards and mentioned that vaccine manufacturers can supply 50 per cent of its doses to state governments and in the open market.

The private hospitals shall have to procure their supplies of the COVID-19 vaccines exclusively from this quota. At the same time, vaccination shall continue at Government of India vaccination centres for healthcare and frontline workers and those above 45 years. Additionally, the Centre stated that it will allocate vaccine doses to the states from the remaining 50% quota based on factors such as the number of active cases, speed of administration and vaccine wastage.