AAP Hails SC Decision On Election Commissioners' Appointment, Terms Ruling Historic

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court ruling on the appointment of election commissioners as "historic", saying it will help strengthen democracy with an impartial functioning of the poll panel.

For a long time, questions were being raised on the functioning of the Election Commission (EC), the AAP's national spokesperson Sanjay Singh told a press conference here, reacting to the apex court's decision.

The Supreme Court has ruled that the appointments of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners will be made by the president on the advice of a committee comprising the prime minister, the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha and the chief justice of India.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph, in a unanimous verdict, held that this norm will continue to hold good till a law on the issue is enacted by Parliament.

The apex court said if the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is not there, the leader of the single-largest opposition party will be in the committee to appoint the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

AAP leader Singh said the Supreme Court's decision is "significant, historic and worth welcoming". "This will help maintain fairness in the functioning of the EC," the Rajya Sabha member said.

He alleged that before announcing poll dates, the EC "waits" for the prime minister and the home minister to "conclude their rallies, public meetings and making announcements".

The apex court's decision on the appointment of election commissioners will help strengthen India's democracy and the Constitution, he said.

"The government control over the Election Commission will end with the Supreme Court's decision," Singh added.

