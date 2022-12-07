'AAP Has Won Both Dilli & Dil': Punjab CM Mann Now Hints At 'miracle' In Gujarat

While addressing an Aam Aadmi Party victory rally after winning the Delhi MCD polls, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, "AAP has won 'Dilli' (Delhi) and 'Dil' (heart) both."

"I congratulate everyone on the massive win," said an exuberant Bhagwant Mann. He continued, "The elections are fought by leaders but their fate is decided by the voters and today the voters have won. Arvind Ji was always ready to work for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi," said Mann.

"AAP just turned 10 years old and Delhi is considered to be the heart of the nation and AAP has won Delhi as well as 'Dil' (heart). I thank you all for voting wholeheartedly for AAP and bringing us in MCD, Punjab, and now tomorrow it will happen in Gujarat as well," he stated.

'Tomorrow everyone will see miracle in Gujarat,' says Punjab CM Mann

Further, Punjab CM in a strong message said, "Tomorrow everyone will get to see a huge miracle happening in Gujarat. Beginning from AAP's origin from Ramleela ground, the party is growing huge".

"AAP does not just make promises, we guarantee them. In Punjab from July 1, we stopped taking electricity charges, there are about 75 lakhs electricity metres and out which 61 lakh got a bill of Rs 0. Also, the new gift for Punjabis from us will be that the electricity bill of 71 lakh houses will be Rs 0," proclaimed Mann.

He also said, "Earlier, AAP rooted out Congress from Delhi where it was ruling for the last 15 years and now it has repeated itself by doing that in MCD as well."

"People don't want the politics of hatred, and what they want is progress in the country," he remarked.

AAP has won Delhi MCD Elections by winning 134 out of 250 seats and bringing an end to BJP's 15-year rule.