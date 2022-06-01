AAP Hits Back At Smriti Irani, Accuses BJP Of 'misleading Nation' Over Satyendar Jain

The BJP on Wednesday launched a fresh attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over Satyendar Jain’s arrest. Union minister Smriti Irani slammed Jain and posed questions to Kejriwal regarding the investigation by ED against the Delhi minister. Following Irani's attack, AAP came out to hit back at the BJP claiming that ruling party was using such issues to divert people’s attention.

Claiming that BJP was misleading the Nation, AAP leader and RS member Sanjay Singh said that BJP leaders were prioritising the Himachal Pradesh elections instead of other issues in the Nation. “The case against Satyendar Jain is an attempt to mislead the Nation,” Singh said while speaking at a press conference. Responding to Irani’s attack on AAP, Singh said that the case against Satyendar Jain was being used by the BJP for political gains. “He has appeared before the ED 7 times," he said.

“Why did the ED wake up now? He was arrested right when AAP and Kejriwal became active,” Singh said while hitting back at the union minister. “Smriti Irani's press conference was to divert from real issues and killing of Kashmiri Pandits. 'Kashmir Files' film is made and BJP sheds tears over it, but now they are silent when Pandits are killed,” he further said. “Himachal elections are a priority for BJP and ministers. Their focus is on making sure Satyendar Jain rots in the jail. At least wake up now and think about the security of Kashmiri Pandits,” the AAP leader said.

Sanjay Singh went on to slam the BJP over Jain’s arrest and said that the case against him was ‘baseless.’ He also questioned the ED and asked if the central agency was being run by the BJP. “Don't take BJP seriously. Their papers are fake, just like their degrees. Satyendar Jain will be out of jail in this baseless case. CBI also investigated him for 5 years but found nothing. Like the CBI, even ED will not find anything. Is ED run from BJP office?” he asked while adding that case would now be fought in court. “The CBI has already agreed the charges against Satyendar Jain were false,” he said while dismissing the case in question.

Smriti Irani slams AAP over Satyendar Jain's arrest

Earlier in the day, Smriti Irani held a press conference and launched an attack on the AAP over Jain’s arrest. “Kejriwal ji, is it true that Satyendar Jain himself declared under Income Disclosures 2016 that he indulged in money laundering of Rs 16.39 crores? Ankush Jain and Vaibhav Jain became the channels for it. Is it true that the Principal Commissioner of Income Tax rejected that the true owners of Rs 16.39 crores were neither Ankush Jain nor Vaibhav Jain but Satyendar Jain himself was the owner of this black money?” she asked while labelling Jain as a ‘traitor’ for his fraudulent money dealings.

ED arrests Delhi Health Min Satyendar Jain

Satyendar Jain was arrested by ED on May 30. ED sources on Monday stated that Jain, 57, was arrested by the agency from their office in Delhi after he was ‘evasive’ during questioning. Jain, who is the minister of Health, Home, Power and PWD, among other departments, in the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government was presented before the magistrate at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court and was remanded to ED's custody till June 9. Last month, ED had attached properties worth Rs 4.81 crore of the family and companies "beneficially owned and controlled" by him.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD