AAP Holds 'Berozgar Sansad' In Delhi's Jantar Mantar To Formulate Employment Policy

Highlighting unemployment, AAP on Sunday, held a 'Berozgar Sansad' (Unemployment parliament) at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. The rally - headed by AAP MLA Gopal Rai - was held to formulate a national employment policy in view of rising unemployment. Rai stated that over 30 student, youth, women, teacher & trade unions participated in the Sansad.

बढ़ती बेरोजगारी के मद्देनजर राष्ट्रीय रोज़गार नीति बनाने के लिए आज जंतर मंतर पर "रोज़गार संसद" को संबोधित किया।



आज देश के युवाओं की एक ही पुकार है...



नफरत नहीं रोज़गार चाहिए।

जीने का अधिकार चाहिए।।



इंकलाब जिंदाबाद pic.twitter.com/Ek4m3wHEWU — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) December 19, 2021

AAP's 'Unemployment parliament' comes in the wake of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's call to organize a mega rally against unemployment at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan after January 14. Yadav has also issued an ultimatum to Nitish Kumar, urging him to fulfill the promise of 19 lakh govt jobs. Bristling at the attack, CM Nitish Kumar recently told reporters who questioned him on lack of jobs to "Go to Tejashwi and ask what to do and print that".

“The RJD will soon launch a state-wide protest against unemployment in the state. Besides, we will also oragnise a mega rally against unemployment at Gandhi maidan after Makar Sankrant," said Yadav. He added, "Bihar is at number one position from the bottom. This shows that the Bihar government is not serious about meeting the basic needs of the people. There is no double engine government (same party government at the state and the Centre) in Bihar". n the run-up to Bihar polls, RJD had promised 10 lakh govt jobs if voted to power which was countered by BJP with 19 lakh jobs.

CMIE: Unemployment at 8.3%

As per the recent Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) report, the unemployment rate in India climbed to 8.3% in August 2021. With the loss of 1.9 million jobs in July-August, absolute employment has come down to 397.8 million compared to 399.7 million in July. Employment in agriculture fell by 8.7 million in August, while non-farm jobs increased by 6.8 million at the same time.

The loss was essentially in farm jobs and reflects the seasonal nature of employment and uncertainty caused this year by an erratic monsoon,” the CMIE noted. Employment in the form of business persons increased by nearly 4 million, and those in the form of small traders and daily wage labourers increased by 2.1 million. Salaried jobs increased marginally, by 0.7 million during the month.