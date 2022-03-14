AAP Holds Massive Victory Rally In Kolkata; Hundreds Gather In Support Of Kejriwal

After registering a landslide victory in the Punjab elections, the Aam Aadmi Party's West Bengal unit on Sunday, March 13, held a victory rally in Kolkata. Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) activists were seen carrying out the victory rally in Kolkata during which posters of the party convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal were put up. Also, placards of the Aam Aadmi Party's winning candidate Bhagwant Mann were seen raised by the party workers.

While many of them were seen donning the Aam Aadmi Party's caps, some were also seen holding the party symbol, broom "jhadu" in their hands during the rally. The supports were also seen sloganeering "Kejri Bhai Zindabad".

Sharing the pictures of the same, AAP's Bengali in-charge, Sanjoy Basu called it the largest-ever rally in Kolkata by the Aam Aadmi Party. "Hundreds gathered at the Thanksgiving rally at a short notice of Aam Aadmi Party West Bengal is overwhelming. We will move from here on to every corner of Bengal like wildfire. Long live Revolution", he tweeted.

The largest ever Rally in #Kolkata by @AamAadmiParty. Hundreds gathered at the #Thanksgiving rally at a short notice of @AamAadmiPartyWB is overwhelming. We will move from here on to every corner of Bengal like wild fire.

Long live Revolution. pic.twitter.com/0T9XVR517P — SANJOY BASU (@sanjoybasu1) March 13, 2022

While this is said to be the first such rally by the party in West Bengal, the ‘Padarpan Yatra’ or rally was started from Girish Park till Esplanade in Kolkata. Apart from the rally, several membership drives have been also initiated by the Aam Aadmi Party while hoardings and posters of the party also emerged in various districts of the state including Malda and Barasat.

AAP targets Bengal panchayat polls

The party which made its entry into the state as early as 2014 had several units in the state capital, but some of them initially got merged into TMC after 2015. With the West Bengal Panchayat polls nearing by, the Aam Aadmi Party now aims the panchayat elections to establish its footing in the Mamata Banerjee-led state. Notably, the West Bengal panchayat polls are scheduled for 2023.

Meanwhile, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is presently the talk of the country after it got registered a major victory in Punjab securing 92 seats of 117 assembly seats in the state. Decimating the ruling Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party is all set to replace the grand old party with its winning candidate Bhagwant Mann.

Image: Twitter/@AamAadmiPartyWestBengal