AAP Insists Party's CM Candidate Will Be 'pride Of Punjab'; Brands Congress As 'Nikamma'

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday asserted that the party would have someone from the state as the Chief Ministerial face. Speaking to the reporters, party's Punjab co in-charge Raghav Chadha said that the face of the party would be someone who can be called the 'Pride of Punjab'. Having said that, he added that the name of the CM face will be decided by the political affairs committee in due course of time.

'Akali Dal irrelevant, Congress useless'

"At this point and time, I can only say three characteristics of the CM candidate of AAP. One is that he will hail from the state of Punjab, he will be from the 2.8 crore population of Punjab and thirdly he will be somebody who can be called the 'aan baan shaan' (pride) of Punjab," Raghav Chadha said.

Punjab's co-in charge also cleared the air around Bhagwant Mann being considered for the CM post, as was being claimed by his supporters, "All are supporters of Kejriwal and of the Kejriwal model of governance. I don't wish to comment on individuals but the vote is for Jhaadu (party's sign) and for Kejriwal".

Raghav Chadha, however, said that the AAP has high chances in the elections that are now not even four months away. Reasoning his claim, the party's Punjab co in-charge said that the Akali Dal has become 'irrelevant', while the Congress has been the most 'Nikamma' (useless government) ever in the history of electoral politics of Punjab.

What happened in the 2017 polls in Punjab?

In the 2017 Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority by winning 77 seats in the state and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party emerged as the second-largest party by winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win only 15 seats while the BJP secured three seats.

AAP faces Congress, BJP, and the Akali Dal-BSP combo in the February 2022 elections. The AAP seems to be going all out to win the battle and has already promised free 300 units of power to the people of the state if it forms the next government.