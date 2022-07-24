AAP Insults PM Modi With Offensive Hashtag, Objects To His Picture At Delhi's Van Mahotsav

After getting fact-checked over editing a video to insult the Prime Minister, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday sent out tweets using an offensive hashtag against PM Narendra Modi. Posting clips of a press conference by AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj on the Van Mahotsav controversy, AAP's official Twitter handle used the offensive hashtag to insult the Prime Minister.

In the video, Saurabh Bharadwaj insults PM Modi's photograph on a hoarding at the Van Mahotsav in Delhi and says, "PM Modi is so desperate that 'I should put my picture on every platform'. This used to happen in the film Raja Babu where Karishma Kapoor would see a picture of Govinda sometimes as an inspector, sometimes doctor, and sometimes a lawyer. Modi Ji is also fond of putting his photo in the same way. The world will laugh at this."

PM Modi इतने Desperate है कि 'मैं हर मंच पर अपनी तस्वीर लगा दूं।'



ऐसा तो Film Raja Babu में होता था जहां Karishma Kapoor को Govinda कभी Inspector, कभी Doctor तो कभी वकील की तस्वीर में नज़र आते हैं।



मोदी जी को भी इसी तरह अपनी Photo लगाने का शौक़ है।



-@Saurabh_MLAgk #टुच्चा_मोदी pic.twitter.com/bWxtzyYpmb — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 24, 2022

The AAP has alleged that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was to attend the government's 'Van Mahotsav', however, on the orders of the Prime Minister's Office, the police forcibly put the picture of PM Modi on the stage, following which Kejriwal decided to boycott the event.

Taking to Twitter, the AAP shared pictures of PM Modi's hoarding atop the stage and claimed that the Delhi Police had threatened to 'arrest' anyone who would remove the hoarding.

Delhi Govt के वन महोत्सव में CM @ArvindKejriwal को शामिल होना था



लेकिन प्रधानमंत्री कार्यलय के आदेश पर Police ने मंच पर कब्ज़ा कर ज़बरदस्ती Modi जी की तस्वीर लगा दी और हटाने पर गिरफ़्तारी की धमकी दी



मोदी जी दिल्ली Govt के कायर्क्रम में अपनी तस्वीर लगाकर क्या साबित करना चाहते? pic.twitter.com/B3Hdo5KCLr — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) July 24, 2022

AAP fact-checked for editing PM Modi's video

Earlier, a war of words erupted between the BJP and AAP after the latter shared an edited clip of Prime Minister Modi. Taking to Twitter, AAP's Sanjay Singh shared a video of leaders greeting President Ram Nath Kovind at the farewell ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament. In the video, PM Modi was seen standing, while other Members of Parliament (MPs) including Union Minister Piyush Goyal welcome the President with folded hands.

Questioning PM Modi, Sanjay Singh wrote, "Such an insult. Very Sorry Sir. These people are like this, your term is over, now they will not even look at you."

Shortly after, BJP's IT cell chief Amit Malviya fact-checked the Aam Aadmi Party and dubbed Singh as a 'fake news peddler'. Sharing the original version of the video which shows PM Modi welcoming Kovind with folded hands before all other leaders, Malviya asked, "Fake news peddler Sanjay Singh at it again. Whose (from Kejriwal to Sisodia) lies are caught every day, and habit of tolerating humiliation, how do you know the way people are respected?"