AAP Intensifies Faceoff With BJP; Seeks Probe Into 'dilapidated' State Of MCD-run Schools

Intensifying its faceoff against BJP on Wednesday, multiple AAP MLAs alleged that the schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi are in a dilapidated state. The JP Nadda-led party has been in power in the MCD since 2007. In a memorandum submitted to Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairman Anurag Kundu, the AAP legislators mentioned that the MCD schools in Krishi Vihar, Kalkaji, Prem Nagar, Rangpuri Pahadi, Model Town, Sanjay Colony, Nihal Vihar, Burari, Tilak Nagar and Mustafabad lacked basic infrastructure as compared to Delhi government schools.

The memorandum mentioned, "As you know few days back on September 3, 2022, several MLAs of Delhi had visited few schools in their constituency. The schools under the Delhi government appeared to be satisfactory. However, schools under MCD were found to be lacking basic infrastructure like desks, proper classrooms, hygienic environment.

"We have also come to know that the MCD has passed an order that no outsider including the elected representative will be allowed to visit or enter the school premise. We believe, that is directly against the fundamental rights of citizens, duties of elected representatives and is a conspiracy against the rights of the students studying in these schools. Through this letter, we are requesting your office to investigate the situation and help the students of Delhi to get the minimum basic facilities in the MCD schools of Delhi," it added.

BJP की MCD के बदहाल स्कूलों को लेकर AAP MLAs ने DCPCR अध्यक्ष को सौंपा ज्ञापन।



MCD Schools में Desk नहीं, Toilets गंदे हैं, एक कमरे में कई‌ कक्षाएं चलती हैं।



MCD का Order है कि कोई MLA MCD के स्कूल नहीं देख सकता।



BJP, MCD के स्कूलों में सुधार नहीं करना चाहती है।

LG seeks release of funds to MCD

Incidentally, the complaint of the AAP legislators came a day after Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to release Rs.383.74 crore due to the city's MCD in areas such as education and health. In a letter addressed to the AAP supremo, he stressed that holding the fund "without any reason" was adversely impacting primary education and health in Delhi. This comes even as AAP has made free and quality education as well as healthcare a poll plank since its inception.

On September 6, the LG wrote, "The above grant is essentially required for operation and development of infrastructure related to schools, hospitals, dispensaries, roads, footpaths, etc. which impact the daily life of the citizens of Delhi. It need not be emphasised that the above Budget estimates were voted and approved by the Delhi Legislative Assembly and it was incumbent upon the Urban Development Authority to timely release the funds to the MCD. However, it was not done despite several requests and due to non-release of funds, the provision of various public services by the MCD is being adversely impacted."