'AAP Is Anti-Hindu': BJP Compares CM Kejriwal To 'Aurangzeb' Over Diwali Firecracker Ban

On Monday, the firecrackers debate escalated as BJP lambasted the Delhi government's decision over the complete ban on all kinds of crackers and called the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) regime an 'Anti-Hindu' party. The saffron party has also compared Arvind Kejriwal to 'Aurangzeb' claiming that after the Mughal ruler, he is the first one to ban crackers. The row erupted after the Delhi government banned the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023, and also imposed fines and jail sentences for violating the rules.

'AAP is Anti-Hindu govt': BJP hits out at Kejriwal

BJP Delhi chief Adesh Gupta said, "In Delhi, the AAP government and its leaders began such tactics especially ahead of a Hindu festival. Last year also were not allowing Chhath Puja at Yamuna river. Green crackers should have been allowed. When permission was given to bursting crackers within 2 hours duration, then what was there a problem?"

Delhi BJP Chief further said, "The issue is that this government is not doing anything. In the last 7 and half years of its governance, the Kejriwal government has not taken any strict measures to tackle the pollution issue. They are not fulfilling the promises they made during the polls, like--introducing green vehicles as well as electrical vehicles which have not been done yet, and the smoke towers installed are not functional. Along with this, they are involved in corruption, the fact of the matter is they don't have the intention to work for the people".

"Before coming to power in Punjab, they used to highlight stubble burning and now they are not even raising the issue. This is the failure of this government and when it's exposed then they start attacking other governments. Diwali is a Hindu festival that is represented by lights and firecrackers, but when other states are allowing Green crackers then why not in New Delhi? And without even second thought Kejriwal immediately takes a decision against Hindus. This clearly shows, Kejriwal and AAP is an Anti-Hindu government and they don't hesitate to take such decisions", said Adesh Gupta.

Hitting out at Delhi CM, Gupta stated, "Earlier, Aurangzeb was the first and only ruler who imposed a ban on firecrackers in India and now Arvind Kejriwal has joined this list".