'AAP Is Hypocrite, Avers Haryana CM Khattar On Bhagwant Mann's Claims On Shared Capital

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar attacked Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, April 03, over the resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab and called AAP a ‘hypocrite party’ that has double standards.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar, opposing CM Mann’s attempts of gaining full control of the shared capital, denounced the Punjab CM by saying that his party has merely held power for a few days and raised such a controversial issue. The Haryana CM further alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party is raising such controversial issues on someone else’s commands.

'AAP is a hypocrite party, they have double standards': Haryana CM Khattar

“AAP has double standards. Despite being in rule for a few days (in Punjab), they have raised the controversial issue of Chandigarh. I feel they are doing so on someone else's commands... The people of Punjab are watching them… they will bear the consequences…They can't dare to even look at Haryana,” he said.

#WATCH | AAP has double standards. Despite being in rule for a few days (in Punjab), they have raised the controversial issue of Chandigarh. I feel they are doing so on someone else's commands...They can't dare to even look at Haryana, said CM Manohar Lal Khattar earlier today pic.twitter.com/1e6rSHeqmt — ANI (@ANI) April 3, 2022

Previously, Khattar took a dig at the newly appointed Punjab CM and suggested that he should first give water and 400 Hindi speaking villages to Haryana before claiming its right on the Union Territory. It is pertinent to mention that both Haryana and Punjab share a common capital, ie Union Territory of Chandigarh.

CM Khattar further accused Mann of being inactive in the important SYL canal project. The SYL canal, which would connect the Satluj and Yamuna rivers, is a proposed 214-kilometre project. It has been a point of dispute between the Punjab and Haryana governments lately.

The resolution seeking the transfer of Chandigarh was brought in by CM Bhagwant Mann during a one-day special session in the Punjab assembly. This resolution was in response of the Punjab CM to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's decision to put Chandigarh under central service rule. Commenting on Amit Shah's decision, CM Mann said it was a direct attack on the right of Punjab over Chandigarh. On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the service conditions of Chandigarh government employees will now be aligned with those of the Central Civil Services.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI