'AAP Is Kattar Corrupt': BJP Lashes Out At AAP As Punjab Minister Sarari Resigns

BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party following the resignation of Punjab minister Fauji Singh Sarari

BJP

The national spokesperson for the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his party following the resignation of Punjab minister Fauji Singh Sarari on Sunday.

Poonawalla said, “AAP is kattar corrupt from Delhi to Punjab. Just after a few months when Punjab minister Vijay Singla was forced to resign for grave corruption charges. Now another minister Fauja Singh Sarari has to resign. Fauja Singh’s audio tape of extortion and corruption has gone viral. AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal declared that Punjab will become corruption free in ten days but this is the true state of affairs in the state.”

He further added, “This is nothing new for the AAP. In Delhi, we have seen Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gehlot, Manish Sisodia, Hawala, Bus, Liquor, Education and Delhi Jal Board scams. Will AAP ask its Ministers in Delhi for resignation who are involved in corruption cases?”

Fauji's audio clip

A purported audio clip of a conversation between Sarari and a former close aide about how to "trap" some contractors involved in food grain transportation through some officials to "extort money" from him surfaced in September.

Since then, both the BJP and Congress have attacked the AAP. The BJP and other opposition parties have asked for Sarari's arrest, but he has denied the allegations.

On Sunday, Dr Balbir Singh, a Patiala Rural MLA, was sworn in as a minister.

