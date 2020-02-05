Prakash Javadekar Reacts To Shaheen Bagh Shooter Being AAP Member, Says 'party Unmasked'

Reacting to the pictures of Shaheen Bagh gunman Kapil Gujjar joining AAP back in 2019, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the Aam Aadmi Party is now fully unmasked. Javadekar castigated AAP for trying to create a rift between people in Delhi.

"The gunman at Shaheen Bagh joined AAP as a member back in 2019. This is clearly a conspiracy by the party to create a rift in societies. AAP is trying to get sympathies from one section of the society and at the same time trying to defame the other section".

Javadekar also criticized AAP for misusing and provoking Delhi's youth. He said, "This is a perfect example of Misusing and provoking of the youth. The party also tutored Gujjar to delete the pictures from his WhatsApp."

This comes after the Delhi crime branch on Tuesday revealed that it had found pictures of the shooter's 2019 AAP induction at the hands of Sanjay Singh.