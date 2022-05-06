In its first response to BJP leader Tajinder Bagga's arrest, AAP warned Kapil Mishra that he can be taken into custody next if he doesn't stop making incendiary remarks. Taking to Twitter, the former Delhi Minister had condemned the arrest of Bagga by the Punjab Police and affirmed that he will not be intimidated by such tactics. Hitting back at Mishra, AAP spokesperson and East Delhi Councillor Ghanendra Bhardwaj said, "Mishra Ji, you keep spitting a lot of poison, you too get better soon, otherwise it could be your turn next too".

मिश्रा जी आप भी बहुत जहर उगलते रहते हो, आप भी जल्द ही सुधर जाओ, नहीं तो अगली बारी आप की भी हो सकती है! https://t.co/z7AIjmKrrz — Ghanendra Bhardwaj (@GhanendraB) May 6, 2022

Punjab Police arrests Tajinder Bagga

Earlier on Friday, Tajinder Bagga was arrested by the Punjab Police from his home in Janakpuri, Delhi in connection with an FIR registered on April 1. Bagga is currently the Delhi BJP spokesperson and the national secretary of BJYM and unsuccessfully contested the 2020 Delhi Assembly election from Hari Nagar. In his complaint, AAP leader Sunny Singh Ahluwalia accused him of criminal intimidation to cause violence by making provocative, false, communal and inflammatory statements through his media interviews and Twitter.

He was booked under Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 505 (Statements conducing to public mischief), 505(2) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation). After Bagga moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court to quash the FIR, the latter directed the Punjab Police to give prior notice to the BJP leader when it wants to him to join the probe. Today, the Punjab Police justified the arrest citing that he deliberately didn't join the investigation despite being served 5 notices.

The investigation is being done by an SIT of SAS Nagar Police and Bagga will be produced before the court soon. Speaking to the media, Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta cried foul over this development and alleged that the Punjab Police not only did not allow Bagga to wear his turban before taking him into custody but also manhandled his father. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has filed a kidnapping case post Bagga's arrest.

AAP faces vendetta charge

Incidentally, this is not the first time that AAP has been accused of pursuing vendetta politics after coming to power in Punjab. For instance, AAP-turned-Congress leader Alka Lamba was slapped with a case for allegedly making false statements against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal before the 2022 Punjab polls. Congress leaders staged protests when she appeared for questioning at the Sadar Rupnagar Police Station on April 27. While the Punjab Police also filed an FIR against Kejriwal's ex-top aide Kumar Vishwas, the acclaimed poet was granted pre-arrest bail by the P&H HC.