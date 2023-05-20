AAP Issues First Response To Centre's Delhi Ordinance, BJP Retorts Sharply

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. The ordinance comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in the national capital to the Delhi government.

Atishi reacts to the ordinance

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi reacted to the move and said that the Union government is scared of Arvind Kejriwal-led government.

She said, "This move by the Centre goes straight against the constitutional judgment of the Supreme court. The top court ruled that the elected must have the powers in its hands. This is what is democracy and its respect."

She added, "However, the ordinance that the Central government has brought, it is because it is scared of the defeat and Arvind Kejriwal-led government. It is scared to give its power to the Delhi government. Doesn't matter if Arvind Kejriwal has come to power with 90 percent seats in Delhi, but he can't run Delhi, the Centre will. It is evident that the Union government is scared of Delhi CM and the top court's judgment which is why this ordinance has been passed. It is an insult to the Supreme Court verdict."

AAP's chief spokesperson calls it deception with top court

Echoing similar views, cabinet minister and AAP's chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Centre had "deceived" the people of Delhi.

"This has never happened in the history of the country. This is deception committed with the Supreme Court and the people of Delhi who have chosen Kejriwal thrice to be the CM. He doesn't have any powers but the LG, who has not even been chosen but forced upon people, will have powers and through him the Centre will keep tabs on the work happening in Delhi. This is contempt of court," he said.

BJP welcomes the move by Centre

BJP leader Manoj Tiwari welcomed the move by the Centre and said that the party welcomes the decision as it removes confusion about power in Delhi.

He said, "Centre has clarified the confusion that has been going on over the issue of services and rights in the national capital by bringing an ordinance. Delhi BJP welcomes the decision by the government. Everyone should know that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has been kept as an administrator in the capital. But Arvind Kejriwal has also challenged this system, instead of working, he kept on fighting. In the end, when it went to the Supreme court, it ruled that if there is confusion the Centre can form new law. Today by bringing the ordinance that confusion has been removed."

"It is a big relief for the people of Delhi as the way the system was functioning, it would continue the same way. However Arvind Kejriwal has been exposed, he doesn't care who is eligible or about any developmental work. He just wants to remove the person who is keeping a check on them, how to get them scared and threaten them", he added.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa also praised the move by the Centre and welcomed the ordinance to constitute ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "I welcome the Government of India’s decision of bringing out an ordinance to constitute ‘National Capital Civil Services Authority’ in Delhi. This comprises of Delhi Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, and Home Secretary of the Delhi Government. They will now decide on the transfer and posting of Group ‘A’ officers and DANICS officers serving in Delhi Government. Thanking PM Modi Ji and Home Minister Amit Shah Ji for this pragmatic decision in the interest of Delhi’s governance."