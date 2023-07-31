AAP Issues Urgent Whip For MPs Ahead Of Crucial Delhi Ordinance Discussion

The Aam Aadmi Party's Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha, Sushil Kumar Gupta, has issued a three-line whip for all its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in the House from 31st July to 4th August. The whip mandates the presence and support of all AAP MPs during the discussion and passing of the crucial "Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023."

AAP leader Sushil Gupta confirmed that the party has issued a whip to all its MPs, instructing their attendance in the House until August 4, in view of the government's plan to table the Delhi services bill in Lok Sabha later today.The whip issued this week is the third one, with previous whips being issued from July 24 to July 28 and on July 27 to July 28, urging party members to be present during those sessions. The purpose of these whips is to urge the government to discuss issues related to Manipur and to protest the suspension of AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

The three-lined whip reads as follows:

"The following very important issues will be taken up in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, 31 July, Tuesday, 1 August, Wednesday, 2 August, Thursday, 3 August, and Friday, 4 August 2023:

1. The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 - Discussion and Passing

All members of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the house from 11 AM onwards until the adjournment of the House from 31st July to 4th August 2023, without fail, and support the party stand."

The statement further emphasises, "This may be treated as most important."

AAP leader Raghav Chadha expressed his view on the Delhi Ordinance Bill

AAP leader Raghav Chadha, speaking about the Delhi services bill which the government is likely to table in Lok Sabha today, said, "This is the most undemocratic, illegal legislative exercise that is being done by the BJP in the history of India's parliamentary democracy. This bill is an assault on two crore people of Delhi."

BJP on the Delhi Ordinance bill set to be introduced today

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi reassures, "We will inform you when it (Delhi Ordinance Bill) will be introduced. It is not mentioned in the List of Businesses today... No-confidence motion will be brought within 10 working days."

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal clarifies, "Only those mentioned in the List of Businesses today will be introduced in Parliament. When the Ordinance Bill will be there in the list, we will inform the same."

He further asserts, "We have been asking for their (Opposition) demand since the first day. They wanted a discussion on Manipur, and when we agreed to it, now they changed their demand and want the Prime Minister to speak on this issue. They are trying to politicise this matter. They have brought the no-confidence motion, and we will have discussions on the same whenever the Speaker decides."



