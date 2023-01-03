'AAP Just Wants To Play Politics': Gautam Gambhir On Recent Delhi Hit And Run Case

Former Indian cricketer and BJP Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party and accused it of playing politics over the death of a 20-year-old woman who was killed on the night of January 1 after getting brutally hit and dragged under the car for a certain distance in Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "A girl has lost her life. She has met with such an accident, yet the Aam Aadmi Party wants to do all kinds of politics. I believe that there should be no politics on such issues."

'Such incident shouldn't happen to any child of the country,' says Gautam Gambhir

Bharatiya Janata party's East Delhi MP stated the situation to be unfortunate and said, "Such an incident should not happen with any child of the country. Whoever is the accused should be punished severely.”

He continued, "The Ministry of Home Affairs has given orders that whoever is accused should be punished severely."

A delegation of the ruling Aam Aadmi party held talks with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and demanded a free and fair inquiry into the case that has alarmed the state.

Special Commissioner Sagar Preet Hooda while addressing the media said that another girl was also there with the deceased at the time of the horrifying incident. But, she went after the incident took place. He also stated that now that the police have another eye witness (the other girl) to the incident, so her statement shall also be recorded.

Ministry of Home Affairs demands a thorough report on the incident

A thorough inquiry is being demanded by the Ministry of Home Affairs from IPS officer Shalini Singh, who is currently serving as the Special Commissioner of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi police.

The site where the crime incident took place was examined on Tuesday at around 12:30 am. Shalini Singh inspected the locations carefully and also inspected the spot where the victim's body was found.

The mother of the victim has demanded the death penalty for the men who allegedly hit her daughter's scooter and dragged her body.

"We will get a rape case filed if post-mortem reveals anything wrong was done with the girl. We want all the accused to be hanged," the victim's mother said.

(With inputs from ANI)