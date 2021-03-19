AAP Lashes Out At Centre For Stopping Delhi Govt's Door-step Ration Delivery Scheme

Lashing out at the Centre, AAP on Friday, has asked why the Modi government has stopped the Delhi government's scheme to offer door-step delivery of ration from March 25. The scheme titled - 'Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna' (MMGGRY) under the Targeted Public Distribution System (TPDS) of the National Food Security Act, 2013, was notified by the government on February 20. On Friday, the Centre stopped the scheme saying that they provide ration to states under the National Food Security Act so no changes should be made to it.

AAP: Centre stopped ration scheme

What was the Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojna?

Aimed to target 100 homes in Seemapuri initially, the scheme will be expanded to cover all eligible households in Seemapuri and other areas from April 1. The MMGGRY involves the delivery of packed wheat flour and rice to beneficiaries at their doorsteps. According to the notified scheme, the beneficiaries will have to pay the processing (conversion) charge along with the cost of subsidised foodgrains. In his Republic Day address, Kejriwal had said the initiative for doorstep delivery of ration would be a revolutionary step in changing the entire ration system.

There are about 17 lakh PDS beneficiaries in Delhi. As per the notified scheme, Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation (DSCSC) will empanel millers and rice processors to lift the foodgrains for cleaning, grinding and packaging. The packed foodgrains will be transported from millers to fair price shops and from there to the doorsteps of beneficiaries through direct home delivery (DHD) agencies to be engaged by Delhi Consumer's Co-operative Wholesale Store Ltd (OCCWS). An e-POD (proof of delivery) will be captured for records, it said. Ration card holders may draw their full entitlement of foodgrains in more than one instalment.

The scheme will be optional and existing TPDS beneficiaries in Delhi will have to specify whether they want to enrol under it. Beneficiaries will be able to exercise the option at the beginning of every financial year. For transparency and to prevent diversion and pilferage, the scheme will be monitored closely by the Food and Civil Supplies Department. Recently, the Centre has been caught in a tiff with the Kejriwal government over the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill which will define the powers of the L-G.