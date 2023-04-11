AAP Launches Membership Campaign: Will Take Out Nationwide 'padyatras' On Wednesday

The AAP on Tuesday said it will hold 'padyatras' (foot marches) across the country on Wednesday and appealed to citizens to join the party by giving missed calls on the number 9871010101.

AAP national convener Gopal Rai said these marches will also celebrate the AAP's achievement of getting national party status.

“Our party achieved a significant milestone by obtaining the status of a national party in just 10 years since its inception. Party workers in all states and district offices across the country will hold celebrations on April 12. Padyatras have also been planned to spread the message of the party and appeal to citizens to join the movement by giving a missed call on the number 9871010101,” he said. Rai added that his party wishes to take the message of "Make India Number 1" to the masses.

AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta said the party's election symbol "broom" will be reserved for the party across the country, enabling it to fight elections using this symbol in any part of the country. “Instead of 10, we can fill the form of any candidate with only one proposer. The party will get more time in the national media and will now be able to announce campaigns in batches of 40 in the elections. The party will also be officially given a place for its national office,” he said.