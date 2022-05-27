On Friday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj responded to the Thyagraj Stadium controversy and called it an unfortunate incident. AAP leader's statement came after AGMUT cadre IAS officers, namely Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga were transferred from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively over misusing the facilities at the government-run Thyagraj Stadium.

Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thyagraj Stadium controversy

AAP spokesperson stated that IAS officers are deployed to serve the society & its people and what they were doing was very shameful. AAP MLA further added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken stern action against the officers and from now the stadiums in Delhi will remain open till 10 pm.

"This incident is very unfortunate and shameful. IAS officers are for the services of people and they were doing this. CM Kejriwal has given strict action and stadiums will remain open till 10 pm in Delhi now onwards", said Saurabh Bharadwaj.

He also slammed the BJP government over dynasty politics and send AAP wants to end it, "BJP government is also no behind when it comes to Dynasty Politics. Examples are ministers like Nirmala Sitharaman, Kiren Rijiju, and Anurag Thakur. They have not reached hereby merit. Dynasty politics is also present in BJP. We (AAP) want to end dynasty politics".

MHA transfers IAS Officer, and his wife from Delhi

On Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued a notification for the transfer of AGMUT cadre IAS officers, namely Sanjeev Khirwar and Rinku Dugga from Delhi to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh, respectively. This development comes several hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at the government-run Thyagaraj Stadium in the national capital by Sanjeev Khirwar and his wife Rinku Dugga emerged.

The chief secretary submitted a report to the MHA in the evening on the factual position, prompting the ministry to order their transfer. According to sources, necessary action will be taken based on the report.

The media report suggests that Khirwar, who is Delhi's Principal Secretary of Revenue, was misusing the sports facilities by closing the spot for sports activities earlier than usual so that he could take his dog for a walk there. Earlier in the day, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took cognizance and directed all state-run sports facilities in Delhi to be open for sportspersons till 10:00 PM.

(Image: ANI/PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)