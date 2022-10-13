AAP Leader Gopal Italia, Facing Heat For Remarks On PM Modi, Detained By Delhi Police

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat president Gopal Italia has been detained by Delhi Police after a showdown outside National Commission for Women (NCW) office. The AAP leader was facing heat for his remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Hinduism.

The AAP workers were protesting outside the NCW office in Delhi after Commission summoned Italia in connection with a video where he is seen making casteist remarks about PM Modi. He was asked to appear on October 13.

"His statement and written statement do not match. He has not given a proper reply. I have told the Police too that action should be taken against him because he was creating an atmosphere to impact the law and order situation. His supporters attempted to enter (NCW office) forcefully," NCW chief Rekha Sharma said.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh claimed that the BJP is haunted by the increasing popularity of Italia. "Patel Samaj will surely avenge this insult," he said while sharing an old picture of the AAP Gujarat chief.

Earlier, a video of the Gujarat AAP president went viral where he was seen berating PM Modi and calling him a "neech person". The Bharatiya Janata Party had slammed him over his remarks.

In another shocking video, Italia appealed to women to not visit temples claiming that they have become hubs of exploitation. "Mothers, sisters and daughters, you won't get anything in Kathas and Mandirs. These are the hubs of exploitation. If you want your rights, if you want to rule over this country and if you want equal rights, instead of dancing in Kathas, read this (book)," he was heard in a video shot in 2018.