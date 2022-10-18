AAP Leader Jasmine Shah Breaks Silence On Show Cause Notice; 'LG Exceeded Jurisdiction'

After being issued a show cause notice for allegedly violating the principle of neutrality as a public servant, AAP leader Jasmine Shah hit out at the Delhi LG. Shah was appointed as the vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi on February 20, 2020. He is holding the rank of a Minister in the Government of Delhi and is entitled to pay, allowances and other facilities at par with Ministers as approved from time to time. Accused of using his position for political activities, he was asked to explain his stance within 7 days failing which action will be taken against him in accordance with the law.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, AAP's Jasmine Shah said, "The LG has no jurisdiction over the office of Vice Chairperson, DDC which is a Minister-rank position appointed by the Delhi Cabinet. DDC's terms of reference make it clear only the Chief Minister has powers to remove the Vice Chairperson, DDC. In issuing this notice, the LG has exceeded his jurisdiction."

AAP leader slapped with show cause notice

The show cause notice to the vice chairperson of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi marked a fresh round of tussle between AAP and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. This action was taken based on a complaint by BJP Lok Sabha Parvesh Sahib Singh dated September 13 wherein he alleged that Shah had acted as an official spokesperson of AAP while working in the aforesaid position in violation of established procedures. To buttress his point, he provided videos of TV debates where Shah appeared as an AAP spokesperson.

The DDC VC is tasked to advise the Delhi government on governance and technological solutions to various problems afflicting the national capital, evolve strategies for expeditious implementation of the recommendations made by the DDC and aid in the formulation of initiatives relating to development and resource mobilization. In a memorandum, Director (Planning) Vijendra Singh Rawat ruled that Shah is covered under the definition of a public servant as in the service of the government and is entrusted with the performance of public duty. He contended that Shah had misused public resources by appearing as an AAP spokesperson.