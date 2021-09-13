Hours after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha claimed that the party had received an Enforcement Directorate (ED) notice, he addressed the media. During the press conference, Chadha revealed that AAP's National Secretary Pankaj Gupta has been summoned by the ED on September 22. Chadha hit out at the BJP and alleged that the ED was being used as a 'revenge-seeking department' against the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

"As a part of its unending quest to persecute AAP, Modi's favorite agency has sent a love letter to our party. Our national secretary Pankaj Gupta has received this letter from the Enforcement Directorate. Gupta has been summoned by the ED on September 22 in connection with a money laundering case," said Raghav Chadha

The AAP leader further hit out at the saffron party and claimed that it was engaged in a 'character assassination' of his party. Chadha took a dig at the BJP and stated that since it cannot electorally defeat the AAP, it is trying to 'character assassinate' the latter.

BJP couldn't "Electorally Assassinate" AAP, hence tring to "Character Assassinate"



Modi Govt's Favourite agency - ED has written a love letter to AAP ❤️, under Prevention of Money Laundering Act



Modi govt is afraid of AAP's rise in Punjab, Goa, UK, Gujarat#ModiFearsKejriwal pic.twitter.com/aS2vZQCpBg — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) September 13, 2021

'Modi, BJP scared of Aam Aadmi Party's rising popularity'

Raghav Chadha slammed the BJP and asserted that it is scared of the rising popularity of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP. Chadha stated that the BJP is afraid of AAP's rise in poll-bound states of Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Gujarat. Moreover, he remarked that since the saffron party cannot defeat AAP, it has dispatched the central agencies to do the job before the upcoming assembly elections in several states.

The AAP leader has labelled the Enforcement Directorate as a 'revenge-seeking department' that 'works like BJP's frontal organisation'. According to Chadha, Arvind Kejriwal's popularity is rising in several states across India, thereby rattling the BJP to initiate a 'witch hunt' against his party. He also stated that the BJP and the Congress' popularity is decreasing across the states.

"The popularity of Congress and the BJP is decreasing across some states. They have used all central agencies against AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal," said Raghav Chadha

During his address to the media, Raghav Chadha also took a dig at the BJP's decision to change Chief Ministers. The AAP leader remarked that when his party challenged the BJP, they changed their Chief Ministers. He stated that the BJP's decision to change Chief Ministers equates to 'changing clothes'. Furthermore, Chadha revealed that AAP had questioned Trivendra Singh Rawat about his achievements, however, Rawat had to step down before answering, said Chadha.

Raghav Chadha maintained that Congress is an 'easy Opposition' for the BJP, unlike AAP which has emerged as a stronger Opposition. Therefore, he stated that it is using the central agencies against Aam Aadmi Party leaders. Concluding his remarks, Chadha declared that the AAP is not scared of intimidation by central agencies at the behest of BJP. Instead, he remarked that AAP will embrace the challenges.

"We aren't scared of these notices, in fact, we will welcome them with open arms," said Raghav Chadha

ED issues summons to AAP National Secretary Pankaj Gupta

Earlier on Monday, Raghav Chadha had claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party had received a notice from the Enforcement Directorate. In his press conference, he confirmed that the ED has issued summons to the party's national secretary Pankaj Gupta in a money laundering case. The money laundering case involves Congress leader and MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira who is being probed by the agency.

Earlier in March, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the premises of Sukhpal Singh Khaira and his family members in Delhi in the money-laundering case linked to the 2015 Fazilka narcotics trafficking case and a fake passport racket. The ED had alleged that Khaira is an "associate" of drug case convicts and fake passport racketeers. However, in response, Khaira had accused the ED of making 'frivolous' allegations against him in a money-laundering case and said this was aimed at his 'character assassination.'