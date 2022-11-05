AAP Leader Returns To Congress, Accuses Kejriwal Of Fielding Candidates Operated By BJP

In a massive allegation against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, former Rajkot MLA Indranil Rajguru alleged that the AAP was working in collusion with the BJP for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. Further raising his accusations against the party, the former AAP leader, who rejoined Congress on Friday, stated that even the candidates of Kejriwal’s party for the upcoming polls in Gujarat are being decided by the saffron party.

Speaking on the reason behind him quitting AAP in just a span of six months and re-joining Congress, Indranil Rajguru explained, "After I returned to Congress, AAP alleged that I wanted to be the Chief Minister face in the state and demanded tickets for around 15 people. Let me tell you, the Chief Ministerial face of AAP was pre-decided and is not based on people’s choice.”

“Also, the tickets that I demanded were for eligible candidates who belonged to AAP only. However, the party preferred candidates on BJP’s instructions. I was told not to insist and that list comes from Kamalam (Gujarat BJP Headquarters) and they have to go with it,” he added.

Further alleging AAP of corruption, the former AAP leader said, “I even saw a lot of money coming to the party. When both Chief Ministers (Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann) had come to Rajkot, I asked about it. Following this, they signalled towards an airborne aircraft and said that's how. It's a party that befools people. So, I returned to Congress.”

Notably, AICC in-charge of Gujarat Raghu Sharma has also alleged collusion between the BJP and AAP for the Assembly polls and questioned the central government that how it is possible to "bring cash in a chartered plane" without its knowledge.

Congress calls AAP 'BJP's B-team'

As the Gujarat Assembly polls are being called a three-corned poll battle, the Congress party last week termed the Aam Aadmi Party the "B-team of the BJP" and asserted that the fight is only between two parties in the state – the BJP and the Congress.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, “AAP emerged from an RSS-backed movement in 2012. India Against Corruption was a front organisation of the RSS and the AAP emerged from that.”

AAP's Indranil Rajguru quits party

Indranil Rajguru, the former Rajkot MLA, joined Congress again on Friday after being a member of the AAP for over six months. Interestingly, the heavyweight seasoned politician from Rajkot Rajguru left Congress and joined AAP in April 2022, this year. It is important to note that the former AAP leader won from Rajkot in the 2012 elections. However, he lost to the BJP's Vijay Rupani in 2017.

It is being speculated that Indranil Rajguru left AAP as he was being sidelined in the party and was not being given importance. Also, he was not happy with the ticket distribution in Gujarat by AAP for the upcoming elections.