Accused & Filmed Amid Delhi Violence; AAP Leader Tahir Hussain Claims 'dirty Politics'

Breaking his silence over allegations of being involved in the killing of the Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma, AAP leader Tahir Hussain on Wednesday released a video statement claiming that he is innocent and all the news about him is false. Hussain said that he and his family were stranded inside his office building and called Delhi Police for help. On Wednesday, the body of Intelligence Bureau Officer Ankit Sharma was recovered from a drain in the Chand Bagh area of North-East Delhi. The officer is said to have been attacked by a stone-pelting mob who killed him and dumped his body in the drain. Republic TV's report from the building revealed shocking remnants of materials undoubtedly used amid the violence, such as bags of stones, slingshots, and what appear to be bottles for Molotov cocktails. The police has arrived at the building.

In the video, Hussain said, "I am Tahir Hussain, Councilor from AAP. I want to tell everybody that all the news that is being spread and shown about me that is absolutely false. This is dirty politics being played over me. Ever since Kapil Mishra gave his provocative speech, the situation in Delhi has been bad. There is stone-pelting in several places and many other things that are being reported. The same thing happened here too, where we responded quickly and called up the police. A huge crowd had broken my office gate and had climbed onto the terrace. I asked for help from the Police and they reached a few hours later and then the situation was brought under control."

"An entire search and inspection were done of the entire office building and the police themselves safely escorted my family out and told us to go to a safer place since there was a risk of violence in the area. I requested the officer to not remove the police from the area otherwise someone will again take unfair advantage of my building which I don't want at any cost. We tried to keep the gate up, there were 4-5 people with me who did their best to keep it from breaking but eventually, it was broken down," he added.

Earlier, Republic Media Network has accessed videos of the AAP leader wherein he can be seen on the terrace of his building wearing a maroon-coloured sweater and coordinating with the masked men. People wearing muffler and helmet can be seen along with Tahir Hussain. The visual also shows him holding a baton along with other men. The person who shot the video can also be heard speaking about how Tahir Hussain organised and instructed his men in inciting violence in Delhi.

'Always worked for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood'

Further speaking about the violence he said, "Then the building stayed under the supervision of the police for the entire day and night yesterday but somehow the police force was removed and the rioters got on top of the building to continue their violence and I was afraid this might happen. Whatever has happened is very wrong and I am very sad this happened. You must, know that I am a truthful and honest Indian Muslim, and I have always worked for Hindu-Muslim brotherhood and will continue to do so. All the rumours being spread about me is absolutely wrong. I can never harm anybody in my life, with my family, I had escaped from there in fear of our lives. I want to appeal to all of you that please have faith in me and trust me. I promise in the name of my children that I have done this kind of thing."

IB Officer's family alleges link with Hussain

The family of the IB Officer while speaking exclusively to Republic TV has alleged that AAP leader Tahir Hussain was behind the attack on the officer. The family also stated that the AAP MLA had housed multiple goons at his place. He was also allegedly in possession of guns, petrol bombs, and swords.

"Tahir Hussain the AAP councilor is behind the murder of my brother. Anti CAA protestors took my brother and three others to the building which belongs to Tahir Hussain. Ankit was brutally killed by a mob in Chand Bagh. Tahir Hussain is a traitor. He had called over many goons at his place from outside," said Ankit Sharma's brother.

"Guns were shot continuously from the AAP leader's home. They also had swords and petrol bombs. His boys dragged Ankit. Ankit was trying to rescue people trapped by a mob. They dragged Ankit and killed him," he added.

Ankit's father stated, "My son went to Tahir's home just to take stock of the situation. 4-5 boys dragged him. We got to know at 2 am that something had happened. We registered an FIR on his missing, then some colony member told us that 2 dead bodies have been found in the drain. Tahir is the main person behind my son's death."

The family of the IB Officer also revealed that Ankit's body had stab wounds, and his throat was slashed. There was only one bullet wound. Ankit's body was found buried down in the drain with multiple stones. Police have reported that they are still verifying facts on how he was killed as the investigation is underway.

