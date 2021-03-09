AAP Leader Taunts BJP Over Uttarakhand CM Rawat's Resignation; Says Party 'accepts Defeat'

Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia on Tuesday expressed his views on Uttrakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat's resignation from the post. Taking to Twitter, Sisodia affirmed that the Bharatiya Janata Party government excepted its defeat even before the State went to the polls in 2022.

Pointing out that the saffron party did not bring about any development in the past four years, Sisodia opined that changing the Chief Minister was their way of changing their plight in the next elections.

Uttrakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat resigns

Amidst the political turmoil in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tendered his resignation on Tuesday evening. The BJP leader submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan. Rawat's resignation as CM of Uttarakhand comes just before the Assembly Elections, which are slated to be held next year in the state.

Addressing a press briefing moments after tendering his resignation, Rawat remarked that the party has unanimously decided to pass on the post to another leader. While he remained mum on who might be the new CM of the Uttarakhand, Rawat said that all the MLAs were expected to be present at the BJP headquarters tomorrow and deliberate on selecting the next potential leader.

"I have been in politics for a long time now. The party had provided me with the opportunity to serve as the CM of the state. I never thought that the party would provide me with such a huge opportunity but it was only possible in BJP to give such a platform to an ordinary person. The party has thought and unanimously decided that I should give this opportunity to someone else." Rawat said after submitting his resignation.

Trouble began in Rawat's reign when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) began taking interest in the internal affairs, sensing a political opportunity. This did not go unnoticed by the BJP and Rawat was called to Delhi, where he was shown an internal survey demonstrating his declining leadership graph, which he wasn't able to justify to the party's satisfaction.

Thereafter a series of meetings were held, including an emergency core-group meeting that had Raman Singh, Dushyant Gautam, Rawat, Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mala Rajya Laxmi, and others in attendance to discuss the developments and the future course of action.